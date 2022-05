​

​​ Vote Center Locations open June 4



All Vote Center locations are open on Election Day, June 7, 2022 from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm​



​In accordance with California Election Code 14422 and California Code of Regulations 20142, Sacramento County will be picking up voted ballots at all 87 Vote Center locations between 11:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. on Election Day June 7, 2022.​



WARNING! ELECTIONEERING AND/OR CORRUPTING THE VOTING PROCESS IS PROHIBITED! Violations subject to fine and/or imprisonment.​